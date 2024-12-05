Moncler upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Louise Singlehurst upgraded Moncler (MONRY) to Buy from Neutral with a EUR 58.70 price target The firm sees a unique entry point in a high quality luxury compound growth proposition following the recent pullback, with Moncler now trading on more attractive price-earnings multiples versus the sector while providing above sector sales growth supported by like-for-like and retail space expansion.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.