Moncler upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Louise Singlehurst upgraded Moncler (MONRY) to Buy from Neutral with a EUR 58.70 price target The firm sees a unique entry point in a high quality luxury compound growth proposition following the recent pullback, with Moncler now trading on more attractive price-earnings multiples versus the sector while providing above sector sales growth supported by like-for-like and retail space expansion.

