News & Insights

Stocks

Moncler upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

December 05, 2024 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst Louise Singlehurst upgraded Moncler (MONRY) to Buy from Neutral with a EUR 58.70 price target The firm sees a unique entry point in a high quality luxury compound growth proposition following the recent pullback, with Moncler now trading on more attractive price-earnings multiples versus the sector while providing above sector sales growth supported by like-for-like and retail space expansion.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MONRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MONRF
MONRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.