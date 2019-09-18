Moncler Tumbles on Fears Hong Kong Protests Could Hit Full-Year Sales

Moncler’s stock has fallen after the Italian jacket maker’s chief executive warned the protests in Hong Kong could hurt business this year.

The back story.

The luxury firm, which sells coats costing more than $1,000, has rapidly increased sales in recent quarters after launching a new initiative — Moncler Genius — last year.

The project sees a different creative director release a new collection for the brand each month.

Sales grew 18% in the second quarter and over the first half of the year revenue rose 13% to €570 million, beating estimates.

Pro-democracy protests and ongoing unrest in the key Hong Kong market has affected a number of luxury goods companies in recent months.

Last month Tiffany & Co said it lost six selling days as the protests forced stores to be closed and warned further disruption could lead to a lower full-year sales forecast.

Calvin Klein owner PVH cut its full-year forecast, citing pressure from the region’s protests and the U.S.-China trade tensions.

What’s new.

Moncler has become the latest luxury fashion company to warn over the situation in Hong Kong.

Chief executive Remo Ruffini said on Tuesday the continued unrest in Hong Kong could harm the company’s performance in 2019.

Sales in Hong Kong make up around 6-7% of the company’s revenue.

Ruffini said he hoped to confirm the company’s outlook for the year but “the world is complicated.”

Moncler shares fell 4% in early trading on Tuesday.

Moving forward.

Moncler’s rapidly accelerating sales growth may be stopped in its tracks by the violent protests in Hong Kong, which have now lasted for more than 100 days.

The stock is still up 13% so far in 2019 but has taken a hit following Ruffini’s cautious comments.

However, the fashion brand appears enduringly popular and should continue on its upward trajectory once the situation in Hong Kong settles down.

