Moncler to open more stores, increase online sales

By 2025, Moncler expects more than 50% of growth to come from China and the United States, the group said.

Online sales stood at 15% of total at the end of 2020, up from 10% in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Moncler, which on Wednesday reported a 60% jump in first-quarter sales, has like most rivals seen revenues boom in Europe and the United States as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

But it faces a setback in the key Chinese market where a strict lockdown has been imposed in the luxury hub of Shanghai and other cities since March.

On Wednesday it said around 30% of its main brand's stores in China were currently closed because of the restrictions, up from 10% in March.

Just over a third of Moncler's retail sales came from China last year but the brand is less exposed than rivals to risks of a prolonged shutdown as the second quarter is seasonally less important for its annual earnings, analysts say.

In its presentation, the group said it planned 10-14 new openings in the Asia Pacific region, including a flagship store in Beijing, adding it would create a China business unit at its headquarters and reinforce its organisation in the country.

