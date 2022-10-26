Moncler sales rise 12% in third quarter driven by Europe

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler MONC.MI rose 12% at constant exchange rates in the third quarter, driven by a strong growth in Europe and improvements in China as COVID-19 curbs eased.

Group's revenue slightly topped analysts expectations totalling 638.3 million euros ($642.77 million), which compared with a company-provided consensus of 637 million euros.

The eponymous brand posted 528.2 million euros in sales, up 13% and above a consensus of 521 million euros, while revenues at the smaller label Stone Island, acquired in 2020, rose 8% to 110 million euros versus analyst estimates of 116 million euros.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing Federico Maccioni)

