Moncler quarterly sales up 7% in line with analyst expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 26, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler MONC.MI rose 7% at constant exchange rates in the third quarter, in line with analyst expectations, thanks to growth in Asia and despite a decline in the Americas.

Total sales reached 670 million euros ($705 million) in the July-September period, matching an analyst consensus provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

