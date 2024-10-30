Moncler price target lowered to EUR 55 from EUR 56 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Garland lowered the firm’s price target on Moncler (MONRF) to EUR 55 from EUR 56 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
