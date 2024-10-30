Moncler price target lowered to EUR 52 from EUR 56 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Moncler (MONRF) to EUR 52 from EUR 56 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
