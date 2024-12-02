Moncler price target lowered to EUR 50 from EUR 55 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Garland lowered the firm’s price target on Moncler (MONRY) to EUR 50 from EUR 55 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
