Moncler not in discussions to acquire Burberry, Reuters reports

Italy’s Moncler (MONRY) is not in discussions to acquire Burberry (BURBY), despite a report by Britain’s Mail that a bid was imminent, Reuters’ Helen Reid and Elisa Anzolin report, citing four sources close to the matter. Burberry will report half-year earnings on Thursday, with new CEO Joshua Schulman anticipated to announce a strategy update along with it, the authors note.

