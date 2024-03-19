News & Insights

Commodities
JPM

Moncler investor sells stake at 67 euros, shares down over 3%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 19, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italy's Rivetti family, former owner of the Stone Island brand, said on Tuesday it had sold a stake in Moncler MONC.MI, sending the Italian luxury group's shares down by as much as 3.5%.

The placement comes less than a month after the announcement that the Rivetti family would become a direct shareholder in the luxury group after ending an investment agreement with CEO Remo Ruffini's holding company Double R.

The Rivettis said they sold a 1.18% stake through an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors at 67 euros per share, with JP Morgan acting as sole bookrunner.

The stake was not part of a consultation agreement they sealed with Ruffini when they left the holding company.

The Rivettis, who operate through a vehicle named Grinta, added that they still hold 0.5% of Moncler share capital which is not part of the collar derivative contract.

The connection between the Rivettis and Moncler dates back three years to when Moncler bought their Stone Island company.

Shares in Moncler were down 2.46% at 67.54 euros per share at 1000 GMT.

BUZZ Moncler https://tmsnrt.rs/3THG7zO

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.