Moncler 2021 sales top 2 billion euros, beating expectations

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury outwear maker Moncler MONC.MI grew by 30% in the key final quarter of 2021 to well above pre-pandemic levels and beating analysts expectations thanks to strong U.S. and China markets.

Full-year consolidated revenues, which include the recently acquired Stone Island brand, totalled 2.05 billion euros ($2.28 billion). That compares with an analyst consensus forecast provided by the company of 1.99 billion euros.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 603 million euros in 2021 and net profit to 411 million euros, compared with analysts expectations of 573 million euros and 386 million euros, respectively.

($1 = 0.8975 euros)

