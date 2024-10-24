Monash IVF Group Announces 2024 Hybrid AGM

Monash IVF Group Ltd (AU:MVF) has released an update.

Monash IVF Group Ltd is set to host its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 27th, offering shareholders the chance to participate either in person or virtually. The hybrid meeting format is designed to enhance shareholder engagement and accessibility, with all relevant documents available on the company’s website. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s performance and future plans.

