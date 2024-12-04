News & Insights

Monash IVF Director Acquires New Performance Rights

December 04, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Monash IVF Group Ltd (AU:MVF) has released an update.

Monash IVF Group Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Damian Knaap acquiring 614,447 Performance Rights. This change reflects an increase in his involvement under the company’s 2025 Equity Incentive Plan and a deferral of his short-term incentive for FY2024. The move signals confidence in Monash IVF’s strategic direction and potential future growth.

