Is Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (MSSS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (MSSS) debuted on 03/06/2024, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Monarch Funds. It has amassed assets over $208.09 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. MSSS seeks to match the performance of the MONARCH SELECT SUBSECTOR INDEX before fees and expenses.

The Monarch Select Subsector Index consists of 10 equally weighted U.S. listed ETFs of any market capitalization that represent economically advantageous U.S. sectors and subsectors.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 1.43% for MSSS, making it the most expensive product in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.28%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Taking into account individual holdings, Ishares U.s. Hea (IHF) accounts for about 10.4% of the fund's total assets, followed by Ss Spdr Sp Semic (XSD) and Spdr S&p Insuran (KIE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 99.87% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 19.77% and is up roughly 23.47% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 07/13/2026), respectively. MSSS has traded between $28.50 and $36.49 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 15.63% for the trailing three-year period. With about 12 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers .

Alternatives

Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VTI) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $95.14 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has $668.24 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI changes 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (MSSS): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.