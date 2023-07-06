Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Price Target Increased by 78.57% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) has been revised to 1.28 / share. This is an increase of 78.57% from the prior estimate of 0.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,150.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.03 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 7,300K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares, representing an increase of 23.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBAR by 19.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

