Monarch Cement Upgrades To OTCQX Best Market For Enhanced U.S. Investor Transparency

(RTTNews) - OTC Markets Group Inc., operator of markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, Tuesday announced that The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

The company upgraded from the Pink market and begins trading today under the symbol "MCEM."

The move to OTCQX reflects Monarch Cement's commitment to transparency and investor accessibility. To qualify, companies must meet strict financial criteria, uphold strong corporate governance, and comply with applicable securities laws. U.S. investors can now access the company's financial disclosures and real-time Level 2 quotes on otcmarkets.com.

Tuesday, MCEM closed at $228.00, up $0.01, on the OTC Markets OTCPK.

