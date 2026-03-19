Monarch Cement 2025 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Weak Concrete Demand

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company MCEM have declined 1.5% since reporting results for 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.7% return. However, over the past month, the stock has shown relative resilience, slipping 0.8% compared with a broader market’s decline of 2.7%, suggesting some near-term stability despite post-earnings weakness.

The company reported consolidated net sales of $248.3 million for 2025, down $19.8 million, or 7.4%, from $268.1 million in 2024. Net income also declined 2.2% to $64.6 million from $66.1 million a year earlier, while earnings per share fell to $17.24 from $18.02. Gross profit dropped to $92.5 million from $98.4 million, although the gross margin improved to 37.3% from 36.7% in the prior year. These results reflect mixed operational trends, with pricing gains partially offsetting lower volumes, particularly in the ready-mixed concrete segment.

The Monarch Cement Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Monarch Cement Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Monarch Cement Co. Quote

Segment Performance & Volume Trends

Performance across Monarch Cement’s business segments diverged notably. Cement sales increased by $9.3 million, supported primarily by price increases contributing $8.2 million and a modest 0.7% rise in volume. In contrast, ready-mixed concrete sales fell sharply by $29.1 million, driven by a 33.4% decline in cubic yards sold, though partially offset by $2.1 million in pricing gains.

This divergence underscores a key theme in the results: pricing strength in cement has not been sufficient to counteract significant demand weakness in downstream construction-related activities, particularly ready-mix volumes. Sales of other products, such as brick, block and aggregates, declined modestly by $1.2 million.

Profitability & Cost Dynamics

Cost trends provided partial relief to the top-line pressure. Consolidated cost of sales decreased by $13.9 million year over year due to lower activity in the ready-mixed concrete business, where reduced volumes drove a $27.1-million decline in costs. However, cement production costs rose by $13.2 million, reflecting higher input and production expenses.

Despite these offsetting forces, the overall gross margin improved by 60 basis points to 37.3%. Segment-level profitability showed mixed movement: the cement business gross margin declined from 52.4% to 47.1%, while the ready-mixed concrete segment improved from 14.4% to 17.1%, benefiting from cost adjustments and pricing actions.

Operating income decreased to $68.4 million from $73.7 million, reflecting lower gross profit, while selling, general and administrative expenses remained relatively stable, declining slightly by $0.6 million.

Non-Operating Items & Tax Effects

Non-operating factors weighed on overall earnings. Unrealized losses on equity investments increased, with a $7.6-million unfavorable swing compared with the prior year. At the same time, gains on equity investment sales and affiliate income provided partial offsets.

A notable positive factor was the reduction in the effective tax rate to 16% from 25.5%, driven by tax credits and depletion benefits. This helped cushion the decline in pre-tax income, limiting the drop in net income relative to operating income trends.

Liquidity & Capital Allocation

Monarch Cement ended 2025 with improved liquidity, reporting working capital of $158.6 million, up from $141.2 million in 2024. The increase was driven by higher short-term investments and inventory levels, while current liabilities remained largely stable.

Cash and equivalents declined to $39.7 million from $48.8 million, reflecting higher dividend payments and capital expenditure. The company invested $27.7 million in cement production facilities and $7.8 million in ready-mix equipment during the year, with plans to spend $35.2 million in 2026. Dividend payouts also increased significantly, with cash dividends per share rising to $9.09 from $4.75 in 2024.

Management Commentary & Strategic Direction

Management emphasized resilience despite challenging market conditions, noting that financial performance remained solid even as revenues and operating income declined. Leadership highlighted ongoing investments in operational efficiency and long-term growth initiatives, including the construction of a blending silo project expected to enhance product quality and system reliability when completed in fall 2026.

The company also reiterated its focus on innovation, sustainability and efficiency, including prior initiatives, such as a solar project aimed at reducing energy consumption, signaling a continued emphasis on cost management and environmental considerations.

Other Developments

Monarch Cement continued to advance its strategic initiatives, including its joint venture, RMCMO Holdings, formed in late 2024, where it holds a 49% stake following the contribution of several ready-mix and construction materials businesses. The company maintained an active share repurchase program, authorizing up to 200,000 shares in April 2025, with 20,242 shares repurchased during the year.

Overall, the company’s 2025 results reflect a business navigating cyclical construction demand pressures, with pricing strength and disciplined cost management partially offsetting volume declines, particularly in ready-mixed concrete.

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