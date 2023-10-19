Monarch Casino's (MCRI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI reported dismal third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.

Q3 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. In the year-ago quarter, it generated an adjusted EPS of $1.41.



Quarterly revenues of $133 million missed the consensus mark by 1.7%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $133.7 million. The company’s performance during the quarter was impacted by competitive pressure in Reno and the macroeconomic environment.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

During the third quarter, Casino revenues declined 4% year over year to $73.8 million. Hotel revenues during the quarter came in at $20.6 million compared with $20.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Food and beverage revenues during the quarter came in at $33 million compared with $31.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Highlights

During the third quarter, income from operations amounted to $31.9 million compared with $36.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter came in at $27.1 million compared with $25.7 million reported in the prior-year period. The upside was due to increased labor, utility and promotional expenses.



During the quarter, Casino operating expenses (as a percentage of casino revenue) came in at 34.5% compared with 33.1% in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by increased labor expenses and promotional allowances. Hotel operating expenses (as a percentage of hotel revenues) came in at 34.8% compared with 34.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.



F&B operating expenses (as a percentage of F&B revenues) came in at 70.8% compared with 72.4% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was primarily caused by improved cost management and menu price increases.



Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter came in at $49.2 million compared with $51.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.9 million compared with $38.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Total stockholders’ equity at the end of the third quarter totaled $502.4 million compared with $481.8 million at the end of second-quarter 2023.



The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 1, 2023.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Monarch Casino currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6% on average. Shares of LYV have increased by 3.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 21.6% and 59.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW sports a Zacks Rank #1. OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6% on average. Shares of OSW have increased by 20.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 44.5% and 117.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CHH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1% on average. Shares of the company have declined 7.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHH’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 10.8% and 13.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.