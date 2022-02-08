Monarch Casino & Resort's (NASDAQ:MCRI) five-year earnings growth trails the 23% YoY shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) which saw its share price drive 177% higher over five years. It's even up 6.7% in the last week.

Since it's been a strong week for Monarch Casino & Resort shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Monarch Casino & Resort managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 23% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MCRI Earnings Per Share Growth February 8th 2022

We know that Monarch Casino & Resort has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Monarch Casino & Resort has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 23% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Monarch Casino & Resort better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Monarch Casino & Resort .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

