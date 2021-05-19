Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Monarch Casino & Resort:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$28m ÷ (US$665m - US$116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Monarch Casino & Resort has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Monarch Casino & Resort compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Monarch Casino & Resort's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Monarch Casino & Resort, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 5.0%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On Monarch Casino & Resort's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Monarch Casino & Resort's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 244%. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

