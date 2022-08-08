Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Monarch Casino & Resort's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Monarch Casino & Resort had debt of US$63.8m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$132.4m over a year. However, it does have US$30.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$33.3m.

How Strong Is Monarch Casino & Resort's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Monarch Casino & Resort had liabilities of US$130.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$76.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$30.6m and US$35.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$141.1m.

Of course, Monarch Casino & Resort has a market capitalization of US$1.21b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.23. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 35.0 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Monarch Casino & Resort grew its EBIT by 81% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Monarch Casino & Resort can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Monarch Casino & Resort's free cash flow amounted to 22% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Monarch Casino & Resort's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Monarch Casino & Resort is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Monarch Casino & Resort insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

