Is Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Monarch Casino (MCRI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monarch Casino is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 279 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MCRI has gained about 8.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.5% on average. This means that Monarch Casino is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY). The stock has returned 19% year-to-date.

In Naspers Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Monarch Casino is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.1% so far this year, so MCRI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Naspers Ltd. falls under the Cable Television industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.4%.

Monarch Casino and Naspers Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

