Is Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Monarch Casino (MCRI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Monarch Casino is one of 280 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MCRI has returned 7.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.6% on average. This means that Monarch Casino is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY). The stock has returned 22.1% year-to-date.

For Naspers Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.1% so far this year, so MCRI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Naspers Ltd. however, belongs to the Cable Television industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved -9.2% so far this year.

Monarch Casino and Naspers Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

