Monarch Casino & Resort Inc Reveals Increase In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $31.58 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $27.60 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $142.81 million from $137.87 million last year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.58 Mln. vs. $27.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $142.81 Mln vs. $137.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.