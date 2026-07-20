Monarch Casino & Resort Inc Reports Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $32.52 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $27.01 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $142.60 million from $136.91 million last year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.52 Mln. vs. $27.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $142.60 Mln vs. $136.91 Mln last year.

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