Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 16, 2025

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 16, 2025.

Potential Positives

Announcement of second quarter financial results may indicate positive performance expectations, fueling investor interest and confidence.



Highlights of Monarch Casino & Resort's extensive facilities and amenities emphasize the company's robust offerings, which can attract more customers and drive revenue.



The release demonstrates effective communication with stakeholders regarding financial transparency and updates, which can enhance the company's credibility and investor trust.



The mention of the company's two prominent properties suggests a strong operational presence in key markets, positioning Monarch for future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has not provided any financial guidance or expectations ahead of its upcoming earnings release, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.

The press release does not address any potential operational challenges or risks the company may be facing, leaving stakeholders without critical context regarding the financial results.

$MCRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $MCRI stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RENO, Nev., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) announced today that it will release its 2025 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.







About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.







Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa ("Monarch Black Hawk") in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa ("Atlantis"), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at



www.monarchcasino.com



.





Monarch Black Hawk features 516 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space. The resort offers approximately 1,000 slot machines; 43 table games; a live poker room; keno; and a sports book. It also includes 10 bars and lounges, as well as four dining options: a twenty-four-hour full-service restaurant, a buffet-style restaurant, the Monarch Chophouse (a fine-dining steakhouse), and Bistro Mariposa (elevated Southwest cuisine), banquet and meeting room space, a retail store, a concierge lounge and an upscale spa and enclosed year-round pool facility located on the top floor of the tower. The resort is connected to a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 parking spaces, and additional valet parking, with total property capacity of approximately 1,500 spaces.





Atlantis features 817 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space. The casino features approximately 1,200 slot and video poker machines; approximately 33 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. It also includes eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; retail outlet offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.







Contact:







John Farahi





Chief Executive Officer





775/824-4401 or



jfarahi@monarchcasino.com







Joseph Jaffoni





JCIR





212/835-8500 or



mcri@jcir.com





