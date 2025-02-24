Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Named One of America's Most Successful Small Companies by Forbes

Monarch Casino & Resort named a top small company by Forbes, ranking 79th on the 2025 list for growth and performance.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's most successful small companies, ranking 79th on the 2025 list. This is the third time in four years that Monarch has received this accolade, reflecting the company's commitment to luxury offerings and exceptional service. Monarch operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado, and demonstrated significant financial performance with a 34% 52-week stock return and $516 million in revenue as of November 2024. The recognition comes from Forbes' analysis of small-cap companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, evaluating metrics such as earnings growth and total stock return. Monarch is the only company from northern Nevada to make the list.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was named one of America’s most successful small companies by Forbes, highlighting its achievement and reputation in the industry.

This recognition marks the third time in four years that Monarch has been included in Forbes' list, indicating consistent performance and growth over time.

Monarch is the only northern Nevada company to be recognized on the exclusive list, showcasing its unique position in the regional market.

The company posted a significant 52-week return of 34% and reported revenue of $516 million, reflecting strong financial performance.

While being named one of America's most successful small companies is a positive achievement, the press release does not disclose specific challenges or risks the company is currently facing, which could indicate underlying issues that investors might find concerning.

The mention of aggressive reinvestment could imply that the company may be prioritizing expansion or upgrades over immediate profitability, which might raise flags for some stakeholders regarding short-term financial performance.

The press release primarily focuses on accolades and achievements without addressing any potential negative financial metrics or obstacles faced in the competitive landscape, possibly leading to concerns over transparency with investors.

What recognition did Monarch Casino & Resort receive in 2025?

Monarch Casino & Resort was named one of America’s most successful small companies by Forbes, ranking 79th on their list.

How many times has Monarch been recognized by Forbes?

This is the third time in four years that Monarch has been recognized by Forbes as a top small-cap performer.

What properties does Monarch Casino & Resort operate?

Monarch operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado.

What criteria does Forbes use to rank small companies?

Forbes ranks companies based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return over a specified period.

What is Monarch's recent financial performance?

Monarch posted a 52-week return of 34% and revenue of $516 million, as reported by Forbes.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI) has been named one of America’s most successful small companies by Forbes. Monarch, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada and Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado, was ranked 79



th



on Forbes’ 2025 list. This marks the third time in four years Monarch has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top small-cap performers in the United States.





“This achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our team,” said John Farahi, Co-Chairman and CEO of Monarch. “We take great pride in providing our valued guests with luxury resort offerings and exceptional, award-winning service. Aggressive reinvestment in our properties has bolstered our market-leading positions and opportunity for long-term growth.”





Forbes used data from FactSet to screen 914 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to construct its list. The top 100 stocks were ranked based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years. Monarch, the only northern Nevada company to be recognized on the exclusive list, posted a 52-week return of 34% and revenue of $516 million in data presented by Forbes as of November 8, 2024.





To view Forbes’ full list of America’s most successful small companies for 2025, visit



https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies/



.







About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.







Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa ("Monarch Black Hawk") in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa ("Atlantis"), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at



www.monarchcasino.com



.







Monarch Black Hawk



features 516 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space. The resort offers approximately 1,000 slot machines; 43 table games; a live poker room; keno; and a sports book. It also includes 10 bars and lounges, as well as four dining options: a twenty-four-hour full-service restaurant, a buffet-style restaurant, the Monarch Chophouse (a fine-dining steakhouse), and Bistro Mariposa (elevated Southwest cuisine), banquet and meeting room space, a retail store, a concierge lounge and an upscale spa and enclosed year-round pool facility located on the top floor of the tower. The resort is connected to a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 parking spaces, and additional valet parking, with total property capacity of approximately 1,500 spaces.







Atlantis



features 817 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space. The casino features approximately 1,200 slot and video poker machines; approximately 33 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. It also includes eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; retail outlet offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.







Contact:







Joel Villanueva





Communications Manager





775-813-5395 (cell)







jvillanueva@atlantiscasino.com





