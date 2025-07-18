Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Monarch Casino (MCRI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 24.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $113.88 in the previous session. Monarch Casino has gained 32.9% since the start of the year compared to the 11.9% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 18.9% return for the Zacks Gaming industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 16, 2025, Monarch Casino reported EPS of $1.44 versus consensus estimate of $1.22.

For the current fiscal year, Monarch Casino is expected to post earnings of $5.27 per share on $537.3 in revenues. This represents a 6.25% change in EPS on a 2.89% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.47 per share on $549.6 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 3.73% and 2.29%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Monarch Casino has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Monarch Casino has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 23.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.3X versus its peer group's average of 11.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Monarch Casino currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Monarch Casino fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Monarch Casino shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does MCRI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MCRI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL). ACEL has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Accel Entertainment, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 33.33%, and for the current fiscal year, ACEL is expected to post earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. have gained 8.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.27X and a P/CF of 7.72X.

The Gaming industry is in the top 38% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MCRI and ACEL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

