MONARCH CASINO & RESORT Earnings Preview: Recent $MCRI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT ($MCRI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $125,111,364 and earnings of $1.01 per share.

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT Insider Trading Activity

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT insiders have traded $MCRI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN FARAHI (CEO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $77,700

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of MONARCH CASINO & RESORT stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

