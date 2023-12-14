Monarch Casino & Resort Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MCRI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.53, changing hands as high as $68.48 per share. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCRI's low point in its 52 week range is $56.25 per share, with $83.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.