Monarch Casino & Resort About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MCRI)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCRI's low point in its 52 week range is $82.15 per share, with $121.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.93.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCRI makes up 6.00% of the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (Symbol: VICE) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MCRI).
In Thursday trading, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
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Further MCRI Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.