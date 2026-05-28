Monarch Casino & Resort About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MCRI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of MCRI's recent stock price of $120.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCRI's low point in its 52 week range is $82.15 per share, with $121.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.93.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCRI makes up 6.00% of the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (Symbol: VICE) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MCRI).

In Thursday trading, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further MCRI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.