Monarch Casino reports Q3 EPS $1.47, consensus $1.37

Reports Q3 revenue $137.87M, consensus $134.36M. John Farahi, co-chairman and CEO of Monarch, commented: “Our 2024 third quarter results were strong, reflecting the strength and player appeal of our properties, amenities and service level. Third quarter net revenue and adjusted EBITDA were $137.9 million and $50.6 million, respectively, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 36.7%.”

