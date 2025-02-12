Monarch Casino Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top, Adjusted EBITDA Up Y/Y

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI reported stellar fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein both adjusted earnings and net revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The quarter’s results reflect the continued market share growth of Monarch Black Hawk accompanied by increased demand trends, primarily from the Denver and Boulder metro areas, for its luxury resort offerings and top-tier services. Monarch Black Hawk’s market share growth is backed by high-quality products and operational excellence.



Moving forward, the company is optimistic about its Atlantis property, which has undergone approximately $100 million worth of redesigning and upgrades for its hotel rooms. The enhancements on the property are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.



MCRI expects to continue efficiently implementing its operating strategies and undergo profitable investments to drive growth in the upcoming quarters.

Monarch Casino’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 18.3%. In the year-ago quarter, it generated an adjusted EPS of 93 cents.



Net revenues of $134.5 million also topped the consensus mark of $129 million by 4.3% and grew 4.9% year over year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

Casino and Hotel revenues increased year over year to $77.1 million and $18.2 million from $72.7 million and $16.8 million, respectively. Other revenues also grew 13.5% year over year to $6.6 million.



Food and beverage revenues declined to $32.6 million from $32.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

MCRI’s Operating Highlights

Income from operations amounted to $31.5 million compared with $25.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses increased 0.2% year over year to $103 million. The marginal rise was due to increased operating expenses across the Casino, Food and beverage and the Other line of business.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses during the quarter declined to $27.8 million from $28.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The decline in SG&A expenses was primarily due to decreases in labor expenses and advertising expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA was up 9.9% to $47.3 million from $43 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Monarch Casino’s 2024 Highlights

For the full year, net revenues increased 4.1% year over year to $522.2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was up 5.6% year over year to $180.4 million from $170.8 million.



The company reported an adjusted EPS of $4.96 for the full year, which is up 18.1% from $4.20 reported in 2023.

Balance Sheet of MCRI

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Monarch Casino’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $58.8 million, up from $43.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. Inventories at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were $9.3 million, up from $7.6 million as of 2023-end. As of 2024 end, the company had no long-term debt compared with $5.5 million at the end of 2023.



The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 1.

MCRI’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Monarch Casino currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported exceptional fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein adjusted earnings and total revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year.



The company's performance was backed by strong demand for leisure travel, with continued growth in business transient and group travel. These robust trends supported growth in occupancy and average daily rate, thus, resulting in increased revenue per available room. Furthermore, favorable net unit growth compared with last year and the continuous efforts in expanding the portfolio globally added to the uptrend. HLT expects the robust travel trends to continue into 2025, positioning it to deliver strong results in the near term.



Mattel, Inc. MAT reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



In 2024, Mattel repurchased $400 million worth of shares and further improved its leverage ratio. The company remains ahead of schedule in achieving its $200 million cost-savings target by 2026. For 2025, Mattel projects continued revenue and earnings growth, increased investments in digital gaming and a $600 million share repurchase program, underscoring its commitment to long-term shareholder value creation. MAT anticipates adjusted EPS in 2025 to be between $1.66 and $1.72 compared with $1.62 reported in 2024.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE posted better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2025. Earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year, driven by strong enrollment growth and strategic initiatives.



Adtalem's operational excellence strategy, Growth with Purpose, has driven six consecutive quarters of enrollment growth while supporting its mission to develop skilled healthcare professionals. Furthermore, strong demand at Chamberlain University and Walden University drove results. ATGE now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $6.10-$6.30 per share compared with the earlier prediction of $5.75-$5.95.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.