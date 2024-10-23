Monarch Casino price target raised to $82 from $75 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Monarch Casino (MCRI) to $82 from $75 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results in the Gaming sector. The fear of a large, deep gaming downturn seems to have passed for now, even though investor sentiment still seems to reflect consumer malaise, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

