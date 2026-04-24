Monarch Casino (MCRI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, MCRI's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

MCRI has rallied 20% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates MCRI could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at MCRI's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 change higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MCRI for more gains in the near future.

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Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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