Monarch Alternative Capital Cuts Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)

Fintel reports that Monarch Alternative Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (MD) (INDT). This represents 7.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.92MM shares and 9.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.10% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is $68.54. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of $63.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDT is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 8,167K shares. The put/call ratio of INDT is 3.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 1,512K shares representing 14.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 1,049K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 515K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 455K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Hazelview Securities holds 441K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 21.83% over the last quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Declares $0.18 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $63.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

INDUS Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. Griffin recently completed the sale of an approximately 40,000 square foot office/flex building and currently owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

