Monadelphous Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 19, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Monadelphous Group Limited (AU:MND) has released an update.

Monadelphous Group Limited successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving key resolutions such as the re-election of directors Dietmar Voss and Enrico Buratto, and granting performance rights to the Managing Director. These decisions highlight strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

