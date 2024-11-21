Monadelphous Director Increases Shareholding, Signals Confidence

Monadelphous Group Limited (AU:MND) has released an update.

Monadelphous Group Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director Enrico Paul Buratto, who, along with Mrs. Donna Buratto under the Heroes Trust, has acquired an additional 1,580 ordinary shares, bringing their total to 7,330 shares. This transaction was conducted through an on-market trade and reflects continued confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors may view this as a positive sign of insider commitment to the company’s future performance.

