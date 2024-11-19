Monadelphous Director Increases Performance Rights Holdings

Monadelphous Group Limited (AU:MND) has released an update.

Monadelphous Group Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of Director Zoran Bebic, who has acquired an additional 105,025 Performance Rights. This acquisition, under the company’s various reward plans, increases his total direct holding of Performance Rights to 121,711, reflecting the company’s commitment to incentivizing its senior leadership.

