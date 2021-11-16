World Markets

Monaco's Princess Charlene suspends public duties, palace cites ill health

Contributors
Tassilo Hummel Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Richard Lough Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Monaco's Princess Charlene will not take part in public duties, including the principality's national day celebrations later this week, while she recovers from ill health, the Monaco royal palace said on Tuesday.

Adds details

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Monaco's Princess Charlene will not take part in public duties, including the principality's national day celebrations later this week, while she recovers from ill health, the Monaco royal palace said on Tuesday.

The palace said Charlene would convalesce in a secret location and that she would only resume her public duties once her health allowed it.

"Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health," the palace said.

"Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks," it added.

Charlene, who married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, returned to Monaco last week after spendingmuch of the year in her homeland South Africa.

Her stay in South Africa sparked speculation about a potential rift inside the royal couple - a claim the family denied.

The princess was admitted to hospital in South Africa in September for treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection which led her to collapse.

Monaco's national holiday is on Nov. 19.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Richard Lough; Editing by Christian Lowe)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular