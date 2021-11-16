Monaco's Princess Charlene suspends public duties, palace cites ill health

Adds details

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Monaco's Princess Charlene will not take part in public duties, including the principality's national day celebrations later this week, while she recovers from ill health, the Monaco royal palace said on Tuesday.

The palace said Charlene would convalesce in a secret location and that she would only resume her public duties once her health allowed it.

"Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health," the palace said.

"Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks," it added.

Charlene, who married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, returned to Monaco last week after spendingmuch of the year in her homeland South Africa.

Her stay in South Africa sparked speculation about a potential rift inside the royal couple - a claim the family denied.

The princess was admitted to hospital in South Africa in September for treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection which led her to collapse.

Monaco's national holiday is on Nov. 19.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Richard Lough; Editing by Christian Lowe)

