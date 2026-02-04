momo.com (TWSE:8454) Price Target Decreased by 19.88% to 224.17

The average one-year price target for momo.com (TWSE:8454) has been revised to NT$224.17 / share. This is a decrease of 19.88% from the prior estimate of NT$279.78 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$171.70 to a high of NT$290.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.24% from the latest reported closing price of NT$188.00 / share.

momo.com Maintains 6.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.48%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in momo.com. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 25.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8454 is 0.03%, an increase of 33.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.84% to 3,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,094K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8454 by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,014K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8454 by 13.52% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 302K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8454 by 14.46% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 171K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8454 by 9.19% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 148K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8454 by 23.96% over the last quarter.

