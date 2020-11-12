Momo (MOMO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.4% in Session

Momo Inc. MOMO a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $14.13 – $15.86 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and none decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Momo currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Momo Inc. Price

Momo Inc. price | Momo Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Internet - Software and Services industry may consider Boingo Wireless, Inc. WIFI, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

