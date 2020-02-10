Momo Inc. (MOMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Momo Inc. (MOMO) closed at $32.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.95% in that time.

MOMO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MOMO to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $650.02 million, up 16.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOMO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MOMO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MOMO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.29, so we one might conclude that MOMO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.