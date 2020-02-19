Momo Inc. (MOMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Momo Inc. (MOMO) closed the most recent trading day at $31.73, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MOMO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 28.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $650.02 million, up 16.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOMO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MOMO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, MOMO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.56.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

