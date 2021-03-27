Momo Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

There's been a notable change in appetite for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 11% to US$14.45. Revenues were CN¥15b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of CN¥9.65 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 16%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:MOMO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Momo's 17 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be CN¥15.3b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 17% to CN¥8.35 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥15.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥8.74 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CN¥124, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Momo analyst has a price target of CN¥31.61 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥14.49. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Momo's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 1.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 36% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Momo.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Momo's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CN¥124, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Momo. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Momo analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Momo that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.