MOMO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Momo Inc (Symbol: MOMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.56, changing hands as high as $32.66 per share. Momo Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.85 per share, with $42.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.60.

