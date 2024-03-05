Momentus Shares Climb On 5-year Contract From NASA To Provide Flight, Payload Integration Services

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - U.S. commercial space company Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Tuesday announced a five-year contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA to provide flight and payload integration services to advance technologies and procedures for operating in space.

As per the indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Momentus will receive task or delivery orders to provide in-space transportation services, propulsion systems and orbital transfer capabilities, to facilitate the deployment of satellites, payloads, and scientific instruments.

Earlier, Momentus had won a contract worth $1,196,404 by Space Development Agency to continue development of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle for Department of Defense or DoD Mission Requirements.

Currently, shares are at $0.78, up 12.69 percent from the previous close of $0.70 on a volume of 342,194 shares.

