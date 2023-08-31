Momentus Inc - (MNTS) Price Target Increased by 4900.00% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Momentus Inc - (NASDAQ:MNTS) has been revised to 35.19 / share. This is an increase of 4,900.00% from the prior estimate of 0.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 289.27% from the latest reported closing price of 9.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Momentus Inc -. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 14.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTS is 0.00%, a decrease of 63.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.23% to 9,142K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 84.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,388K shares representing 70.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTS by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 1,000K shares representing 51.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 22.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTS by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 877K shares representing 44.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing an increase of 77.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTS by 106.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 770K shares representing 39.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 91.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNTS by 613.22% over the last quarter.

Momentus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first two Vigoride vehicles to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as June 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and availability of slots on its launch provider's manifest.

