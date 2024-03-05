News & Insights

Markets
MNTS

Momentus Announces Direct Offering Of $4 Mln Of Shares At $0.865/share

March 05, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS), a commercial space company, announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal with a U.S. institutional investor to sell its 4,624,280 shares at $0.865 per share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of around $4 million.

The company has also agreed to issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 4,624,280 shares.

The warrants with an exercise price of $0.74 are exercisable immediately and will expire in five years from the date of issuance. Momentus noted that certain existing warrants to purchase up to a total of 3,687,000 shares at $0.96 per share will be amended such that the warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $0.74 per share.

The offering is expected to be closed on or about March 7.

MNTS was trading up by 12.86 percent at $0.88 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.