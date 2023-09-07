Momentus Announces $5.0 Mln Registered Direct Offering; Stock Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS) said that it has reached a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 672,948 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $7.43 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of about $5.0 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

In Thursday pre-market trade, MNTS was trading at $6.40 down $0.78 or 10.86%.

The company also agreed to issue to the investor Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock. The Series A and Series B warrants will have an exercise price of $7.18, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years and one year, respectively.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 11, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.